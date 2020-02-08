Coat of sensors on jet to pick up issues

Like how nerves in your body can tell your brain if you're feeling unwell, researchers here have come up with a way to detect even minute structural defects in aeroplanes using sensors.

Currently, planes need to be grounded for pre-scheduled maintenance every few months or so to allow engineers to check for potential defects. The principal scientist at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's Institute of Materials Research and Engineering, Dr Yao Kui, aims to eliminate these disruptions entirely with his invention.

"Most times, the aircraft don't have problems. But if you don't have (real-time) monitoring, you still need to regularly inspect planes because you don't know.

"With real-time monitoring, you can save the downtime of aircraft, doing only maintenance and inspection when needed, rather than on a pre-scheduled basis," he said.

His solution is a network of sensors that will be sprayed onto the plane's body, similar to applying a coat of paint on it.

Known as piezoelectric sensors, they are able to produce and receive ultrasound waves intermittently.

This will result in a detection of defects - which change the magnitude and frequency of the waves - in real time.

The data can then be fed into the plane's cockpit and computers on the ground, allowing monitoring of the aircraft's structure to be done continually.

Dr Yao said there are existing attempts to use sensors for this purpose on planes but, in all these cases, they comprise off-the-shelf sensors installed individually, making it a very time-consuming and expensive process.

Additionally, some of these sensors can detect only mechanical vibrations. But Dr Yao's sensors can spot a wide range of issues, such as corrosion, cracks and deformation.

They are also calibrated to detect specific frequencies of sound waves, so that the noise of the plane's engines does not interfere with them.

Dr Yao added that as his sensors can be mass produced and installed quickly through the spray-on method, they could potentially reduce production and installation costs by more than 10 times.

The sensors also have the potential to be a hundred times lighter than those bought off the shelf, reducing the weight of the plane and saving on fuel costs.

His team has already begun environmental testing on the invention and is working on developing it further, particularly in the area of creating a software to interpret the signals from the sensors.

Dr Yao said: "Our vision for the future... is that the aeroplanes will become smarter, self-diagnostic, like a living body."

Timothy Goh