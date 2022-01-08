CNY dining at Capitol, Chijmes

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Capitol Singapore and Chijmes, with special deals just for SPH subscribers.

You can wine and dine in the Festive Neon themed domes at Capitol Singapore's Outdoor Plaza.

To book a two-hour slot at $38 per person, go to bit.ly/capitolsgcnydomes

You can also add on yusheng from The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Famous Treasure or HolyCrab to your booking. The yusheng is only for takeaway.

And for SPH subscribers, you get to redeem two packs of Perennial Red Packets per booking. To redeem, flash your SPH e-card. This promotion is available from Jan 10 to Feb 10. Terms and conditions apply.

SPH subscribers also have more chances to win in a Catch & Win Interactive game.

Instead of $68, you need to spend only $58 at Capitol Singapore or Chijmes. Prizes include The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore's Family Glampkation package, $250 Capitol Singapore and Chijmes gift vouchers, and $5 off a Grab ride.

SPH subscribers will be required to show their SPH e-card for redemption purposes.

This promotion is from Jan 14 to Feb 6, but excluding Feb 1 and 2.