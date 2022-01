Some Chinese New Year goodies are more expensive this year amid higher inflation and shipping costs.

Canned abalone and mushroom from China cost about 10 per cent more due to lower production caused by Covid-19 lockdowns and an energy crunch, while there is a shortage of premium scallops from Japan and larger abalones from Australia as divers scale back their work during the pandemic. Shipment charges per container from China have more than doubled in the lead-up to Chinese New Year.