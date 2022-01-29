Greater enforcement of Covid-19 rules

Enforcement of safe management measures will be stepped up in Chinatown, parks, food and beverage outlets and nightlife establishments during the Chinese New Year period.

As the number of Covid-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant rises, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment has also advised the elderly, especially those unvaccinated, not to visit markets.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung warned the public to stick to the rules and urged them to stay home if they feel even a little unwell.

