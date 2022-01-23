CNB veterans recall operation to root out epidemic of heroin abuse

He was met with a punch to the face a split second after he burst through the door, and that raid in 1984, which led to the arrest of a drug trafficker, left Mr Muruganandam Arumugam with a fake front tooth.

His colleague, Mr Geoffrey Soh, was also attacked when he arrested a drug trafficker in 1991, and was bitten on the arm. The perpetrator later admitted he had tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease. Mr Soh went for a check-up at a hospital and was relieved when his test came back negative.