CNB seizes more than 4kg of drugs worth $460k, arrests 3 men

More than 4kg of heroin and methamphetamine, also known as Ice, was seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday in an operation that led to the arrest of three men.

In a statement yesterday, the drug busters said two Singaporeans aged 19 and 55, and a 32-year-old Malaysian, were picked up.

The drugs are estimated to be worth close to $460,000.

Officers also seized $7,837 in cash during the operation, which involved multiple locations.

The operation started with CNB officers intercepting a vehicle in the vicinity of Woodlands Avenue 8 on Monday.

After arresting the 19-year-old Singaporean, they searched him and the vehicle, and found a total of 1,720g of heroin and 1,028g of Ice concealed in Chinese tea packaging.

CNB officers then arrested the 55-year-old Singaporean at Woodlands Industrial Park E3, where 1,262g of heroin and $3,837 were seized.

A search of the man's residence in the Bendemeer Road area further uncovered 218g of heroin and cash amounting to $4,000.

The search led the officers to the Malaysian, who was arrested in the vicinity of Woodlands Road.

Investigations into the drug activities of all three suspects are ongoing.

CNB said the total amount of drugs seized in the operation is enough for 1,520 heroin abusers and 590 Ice abusers for a week.