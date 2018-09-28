CNB seizes 11kg of cannabis and 31 LSD stamps in single operation

SINGAPORE - More than $162,000 worth of drugs were seized in an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Thursday (Sept 27), which also resulted in the arrests of six suspected drug offenders.

On the day of the operation, CNB officers were deployed in Tuas Industrial Estate to look out for a group of suspected drug traffickers. At around 7.20pm, officers spotted three suspects arriving at the location in a blue Suzuki. A white Volkswagen was also spotted arriving at the location a while later.

A 21-year-old male passenger from the Suzuki was spotted leaving the car and approaching the Volkswagen. The Volkswagen then drove away from the area, and the 21-year-old returned to the Suzuki.

CNB officers then moved in and arrested the suspects in the Suzuki, who are in their 20s. About 11kg of cannabis, enough to feed the addiction of about 1,570 abusers for a week, was found in the vehicle along with 31 LSD stamps.

At the same time, other officers tailed the Volkswagen to a carpark in the vicinity of Tampines Street 21, where two men alighted after parking the car.

CNB officers arrested the two suspects, aged 26 and 29. A total of 524g of the drug "Ice" was found in the vehicle, and a small packet of the same drug was also found in the bag of the 26-year-old suspect.

Officers subsequently raided the residential unit of the 26-year-old suspect, located in the vicinity, and recovered about 16g of cannabis and a small amount of "Ice" from within the unit. A 26-year-old female, suspected to be a drug abuser, was also arrested at the unit.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects, who are Singaporean, are ongoing.