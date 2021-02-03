CNB nabs three people and seizes drugs worth nearly $610,000

SINGAPORE- The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested three suspects in connection with drug activities.

A total of about 5,217g of heroin, 2,226g of Ice, 1,005g of cannabis, along with cash amounting to $5,895 were seized from all three during a CNB operation at multiple locations in Singapore on Tuesday night (Feb 2) and Wednesday morning.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth nearly $610,000.

In the late evening on Tuesday, CNB officers arrested a 34-year-old Singaporean woman near Bukit Batok West Avenue 6.

They took her home, where officers also arrested a 32-year-old Singaporean man. The officers then searched the unit and found 4,271g of heroin, 20 bundles and packets containing about 1,961g of Ice, and a bundle containing about 1,005g of cannabis as well as other drug paraphernalia.

The woman was later escorted to Bukit Batok Street 11, where officers found a further two bundles, one of which contained about 946g of heroin and about 258g of Ice.

Early on Wednesday morning, CNB officers conducted a follow-up operation which led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Singaporean man at an industrial building near Greenwich Drive in Paya Lebar. Two packets containing about 2g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia on him were seized.

The CNB said that investigations into all three suspects are ongoing.

It added that the total amount of 5,217g of heroin seized was enough to feed the addiction of about 2,480 abusers for a week, while the total amount of 2,226g of Ice was enough for about 1,272 abusers for a week.