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An analysis by the South Korean authorities found that the product contained poppy seeds and tested positive for morphine and codeine.

SINGAPORE – The authorities are investigating reports that a bagel seasoning containing poppy seeds, which are prohibited goods, is being sold in Singapore on online platforms.

The product from the US, called Trader Joe’s Everything But The Bagel, has poppy seeds listed among its ingredients.

A spokesperson for the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), in response to queries from The Straits Times, said on Aug 7 that it is investigating the reports and will take the necessary actions, including removing the items from sale.

Poppy seeds are classified as prohibited goods by CNB because they come from the opium poppy and can contain traces of controlled drugs, said the spokesperson.

On Aug 6, the South Korean police blocked the sale of the seasoning product on an online second-hand marketplace after they found that the product contained narcotic substances, The Korea Herald reported.

The Herald, citing the South Korean police, said some sellers had brought the seasoning – an American pantry favourite sold at popular grocery chain Trader Joe’s – into South Korea as a souvenir from overseas trips before listing it for resale.

According to the Herald, an analysis by the South Korean National Forensic Service found that the product contained poppy seeds and tested positive for morphine and codeine, both of which are controlled narcotic substances in South Korea.

Checks by ST on Aug 7 at 6.25pm show that the product was available for sale on popular online marketplaces Carousell and Lazada.

Trader Joe’s Everything But The Bagel, which has poppy seeds listed among its ingredients, are listed on Carousell. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM CAROUSELL

Anyone who has bought the seasoning product should not consume it and should dispose of it, a Central Narcotics Bureau spokesperson said. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM LAZADA

Any company or person who wishes to import poppy seeds or any foodstuff that contains these substances must file an application with CNB and submit samples to the Health Sciences Authority for analysis, added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said: “Singapore adopts a strict policy of zero tolerance towards controlled drugs.

“The possession, consumption, importation, exportation, manufacturing and trafficking of any controlled drug, even in trace amounts, is an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.”

As a reminder to importers and retailers, CNB said in its response that any product or foodstuff containing controlled drugs, even in trace amounts, should not be imported for sale.

Anyone who has bought the seasoning product should not consume it and should dispose of it, the spokesperson added.

The public can contact the bureau at 1800-325-6666 for advice and help, should they come across other food products or substances suspected to contain controlled drugs.

They may also make a report to CNB at eservices.cnb.gov.sg/feedback

ST has contacted Carousell and Lazada for comment.