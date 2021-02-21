Cluster at industrial firm closed; 12 new cases are all imported

The BS Industrial and Construction Supply Covid-19 cluster, which has been linked to eight cases, has been closed.

The Ministry of Health said yesterday that there have been no more cases linked to the cluster for the past two incubation periods, or 28 days.

The first case recorded in the cluster was a 39-year-old permanent resident who works in sales at the company.

Known as case 59,429, he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan 18.

The last case recorded in the cluster, case 59,522, was a 26-year-old Malaysian woman who works in sales at the company. She tested positive on Jan 21.

Yesterday, the ministry reported 12 Covid-19 cases - all imported and placed on stay-home notice upon arrival here.

They bring Singapore's total number of infections to 59,858.

The new cases comprised two Singaporeans, two dependant's pass holders, two work pass holders, one work permit holder, three student's pass holders and two short-term visit pass holders.

The Singaporeans are a 32-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, who had returned from India and Britain, respectively.

Both dependant's pass holders came from India, including a nine-year-old boy who was asymptomatic.

The student's pass holders came from India, while the work pass holders came from the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Update on cases

New cases: 12 Imported: 12 (2 Singaporeans, 2 dependant's pass holders, 3 student's pass holders, 2 work pass holders, 1 work permit holder, 2 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 1 (1 unlinked case) Active cases: 110 In hospitals: 20 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 90 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 59,704 Discharged yesterday: 22 TOTAL CASES: 59,858

The sole work permit holder arrived from Indonesia and is a foreign domestic worker.

One of the short-term visit pass holders arrived from India to visit her family member, who is a Singaporean.

The other arrived from India for her studies here.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from eight cases in the week before to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week fell from five to one over the same period.

With 22 patients discharged yesterday, 59,704 have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 20 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 90 are recuperating at community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.