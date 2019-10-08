Closer cooperation, resolve needed to fight haze: Masagos

Singapore works closely with other Asean members to monitor hot spot activities, support measures to reduce fires and help them build their capabilities, Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli said.

But greater urgency and political resolve, as well as closer cooperation among countries and stakeholders, are needed if the region is to make progress towards a haze-free Asean, he added.

In a written reply to parliamentary questions yesterday, Mr Masagos said Singapore has made regional efforts to tackle the haze problem.

The Asean Specialised Meterological Centre hosted in Singapore shares weather and haze outlook and satellite information with Asean members. This supports efforts to prevent, detect and fight fires, he said.

The Republic has also contributed $5 million to a five-year programme to build regional capabilities in haze monitoring and weather and climate prediction.

But closer cooperation, greater urgency and political resolve are needed, he said.

At an annual meeting of the Sub-Regional Ministerial Committee on Transboundary Haze Pollution in Brunei on Aug 6, he reminded his counterparts that transboundary haze remained a major concern for the region. The meeting saw Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand reaffirm their readiness to enhance cooperation and coordination to address land and forest fires.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to the objectives and principles of the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution and the Roadmap on Asean Cooperation towards Transboundary Haze Pollution Control with Means of Implementation, he noted.

In addition, Singapore has made diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue, writing to Jakarta as early as April to convey its readiness to assist Indonesia to tackle the fires.

When Indonesia sealed off plantations operated by companies, including Singapore-owned ones last month, the chief executive officer of the National Environment Agency (NEA) wrote to his counterpart requesting details of the offences committed and further information to support NEA's investigations, he said.

"We sent Indonesia a diplomatic note on Sept 20 expressing our concerns over the escalation of hot spots and sought their assistance to enhance measures on the ground to prevent and mitigate the occurrence of forest and land fires.

"Additionally, CEO (NEA) wrote on Oct 4... to further request information on all companies suspected of intentionally burning land. We have yet to receive any response from the Indonesian government."

To questions from several MPs on the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act, Mr Masagos said the Act complements Indonesia's and other countries' efforts to hold companies to account, and is not intended to replace their laws and enforcement actions. The Government currently has no plans to amend the Act, he added.

"We respect the sovereignty of others, but states also have a responsibility to ensure that the activities within their jurisdiction or control do not cause damage to the environment of other states or areas beyond the limits of national jurisdiction," he said.

Noting that Malaysia is considering similar legislation, he said Singapore remains committed to collaborating through Asean and other platforms such as the United Nations.

The Act is "not a panacea", said the minister, and must be complemented by efforts to help companies adopt more sustainable practices, as well as enable consumers to identify sustainable pulp and paper.

Examples include the World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore's South-east Asia Alliance on Sustainable Palm Oil and the Singapore Environment Council's enhanced Singapore Green Labelling Scheme.

Financial institutions, too, can promote the adoption of sustainable practices through their lending and investment activities. This includes the Singapore Exchange's "comply or explain" sustainability reporting guide for listed firms, and a haze diagnostic kit containing best practices guidelines by the Association of Banks in Singapore.

Singapore investment entities also do not invest in errant companies, he said. Temasek considers environmental, social and governance criteria and supports no-burn policies for land clearance, while GIC integrates sustainability considerations into its investments.