Closed doors, verbal abuse among challenges ambassadors face

Shut doors at restaurants to hamper inspections and verbal abuse by unruly individuals are among the challenges safe distancing ambassadors employed by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) face on a daily basis.

Staff at some businesses in the Chinatown precinct, for example, have displayed "errant or unsavoury behaviour" towards its ambassadors, STB told The Straits Times.

Last month, for instance, a kitchen staff member at a restaurant was found to have not been wearing a mask during a first check and again two hours later, after which the employee was fined by an enforcement officer.

"After this incident, the restaurant closed its doors and windows, and requested that deliverymen call them for any pick up", which bought staff time to put on their masks before opening their doors for checks, STB said.

While the restaurant has since become more cooperative, some businesses in the area continue to pose challenges, STB said, noting that staff repeatedly seen not wearing masks often make excuses that they are eating or drinking.

Tourist guides make up more than half of the 125 safe distancing ambassadors who cover selected precincts as well as hotels, attractions and the integrated resorts.

When ST accompanied two of them on their patrol of Chinatown on Thursday, most businesses were in compliance with the rules, though some workers put on their masks only when they spotted the ambassadors, clad in red T-shirts.

Some, who had masks dangling from one ear, pointed to a nearby beverage or bowl of food when approached, while others sullenly pulled their masks on.

Recent reports of abuse towards safe distancing ambassadors have not shaken Mr Hoo Mun Cheong and Ms Yoon Sook Young, who patrol the streets of Chinatown three to four days a week. While they have encountered difficult people and endured verbal abuse, they say their experience as tourist guides has made them well equipped for the job.

"We don't meet nice tourists every day," quipped Mr Hoo, 59. "If faced with abusive or temperamental people, we have to stay an extra safe distance away."

Ms Yoon said that while most businesses are cooperative, some employ tactics such as shutting the door to keep them out.

It takes courage to press on in these cases, said Ms Yoon, 59, a tourist guide of more than 20 years.

She takes a patient approach in dealing with errant businesses and individuals, even when being shouted at.

"This job is about changing habits... We just educate people until they get it."

Tiffany Fumiko Tay