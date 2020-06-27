Close to 650 Mindef personnel promoted

Odd, unpredictable working hours and extended overseas stints are among the realities that Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regulars and their families have to get used to.

Some of the 647 service personnel who were promoted by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) yesterday paid tribute to their families for being a pillar of support through challenging times, when they had to resolve aircraft defects and mobilise resources for the fight against Covid-19, among other tasks.

"My family has supported me quietly behind the scenes for many years. No complaints, they know what I'm doing every day when I leave the house in uniform," said Colonel Terry Tan, commander of the army's Combat Service Support Command (CSSCOM) and a father of three.

The 47-year-old, who was promoted to brigadier-general, added that his promotion is a testament to CSSCOM's work.

It has been heavily involved in the nation's efforts to combat Covid-19, including supporting foreign workers and dormitory operators, and setting up community care facilities.

This year, the promotion ceremony was scaled down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While those promoted to the ranks of colonel and above received their certificates from Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong at Mindef's headquarters in Bukit Gombak, others received their promotions at decentralised ceremonies held in various SAF camps.

The promoted personnel include regulars and operationally ready national servicemen from the Mindef headquarters, the army, navy and air force.

Separately, a virtual promotion ceremony for 332 defence executive officers and civilians will be held next Tuesday.

Their new ranks will take effect next Wednesday.

Senior Lieutenant-Colonel Mohamed Feroz, who was promoted to colonel and took command of the 2nd Singapore Infantry Brigade yesterday, echoed Col Tan's sentiments.

"Family support is important to me. I'm thankful for my wife, for helping me in many ways, providing moral support, and for giving me space when I need to work at home, especially when I need to attend to urgent work or phone calls," said the 39-year-old, who has two young children.

For Military Expert 5 Ang Lay Fang, commanding officer of 816 Squadron, her family has provided comfort and support not just in Singapore but also abroad.

ME5 Ang's mother accompanied her to Arizona in 2011, when she was posted to the Republic of Singapore Air Force's Peace Vanguard detachment for more than two years as a senior maintenance officer - the first female in the role.

"It was a big sacrifice for her, with the rest of our family back in Singapore, and she was even handicapped there as she does not speak English or drive," said ME5 Ang, 41, who was promoted to Military Expert 6 and crowned the first female head of a Best Air Engineering Squadron this year.

Mindef said that the annual promotion exercise is part of efforts to recognise, reward and groom officers, military experts, warrant officers and defence executive officers who have performed well, and demonstrated potential to contribute further to the organisation.