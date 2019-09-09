Clips of woman driving against traffic go viral

In videos widely shared on social media, a black Mercedes-Benz can be seen moving against the flow of traffic (left) in the leftmost lane. In another clip, the driver is seen stepping out of the car (right) and uttering Hokkien expletives at onlookers before getting back into the vehicle.
A woman is assisting with police investigations after clips of her driving against traffic went viral online.

Police said yesterday that they were alerted last Friday at 10.24pm to a case of dangerous driving in Upper Cross Street in the direction of South Bridge Road.

No injuries were reported.

A 32-year-old woman is assisting the police with investigations. The Straits Times understands that she was the driver.

In videos posted on Facebook, a black Mercedes-Benz can be seen moving against the flow of traffic, in the leftmost lane.

A separate clip shows the car subsequently mounting a pavement.

The driver then steps out of the vehicle and utters Hokkien expletives at onlookers before getting back into the vehicle.

One of the posts has been shared over 2,000 times.

A clip of the incident posted to Facebook group Roads.sg was viewed 35,000 times in a span of five hours.

