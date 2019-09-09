Clips of woman driving against traffic go viral

A woman is assisting with police investigations after clips of her driving against traffic went viral online.

Police said yesterday that they were alerted last Friday at 10.24pm to a case of dangerous driving in Upper Cross Street in the direction of South Bridge Road.

No injuries were reported.

A 32-year-old woman is assisting the police with investigations. The Straits Times understands that she was the driver.

In videos posted on Facebook, a black Mercedes-Benz can be seen moving against the flow of traffic, in the leftmost lane.

A separate clip shows the car subsequently mounting a pavement.

The driver then steps out of the vehicle and utters Hokkien expletives at onlookers before getting back into the vehicle.

One of the posts has been shared over 2,000 times.

A clip of the incident posted to Facebook group Roads.sg was viewed 35,000 times in a span of five hours.

Tee Zhuo