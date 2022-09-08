Clementi landslide: More parts of Ulu Pandan park connector to reopen, flood risk remains

SINGAPORE - More parts of Ulu Pandan park connector downstream from the area of a landslide at a Clementi Build-To-Order site will reopen this weekend.

The segments, from Boon Lay Way and the Ayer Rajah Expressway to the Commonwealth Avenue West flyover, were closed after part of the Clementi NorthArc construction site collapsed last Friday, injuring a passer-by, damaging parts of the park connector and displacing soil into the Sungei Ulu Pandan canal.

Giving this update on Thursday, the Housing Board said in a Facebook post that the flood risk to the Ulu Pandan park connector and areas immediately upstream of the site remains, especially during heavy rain, as the canal has yet to be repaired.

So far, HDB and the contractor Chiu Teng Construction have created a 3.5m-wide channel and deployed several pumps to improve water flow in the canal.

Following the completion of immediate measures to stabilise the slope and reduce the risk of flooding, HDB plans to install sheet piles along the affected stretch of the park connector to reinforce and further stabilise the slope.

"This helps to create a barrier for the safe removal of the displaced earth in the canal. The sheet piling works are expected to start this weekend and will take at least a month to complete," said HDB.

The stretch of the park connector upstream from the incident site to Clementi Road will remain closed for safety reasons, due to ongoing and planned recovery works, and potential flood risk, it added.

In the meantime, the National Parks Board will work with national water agency PUB to monitor the rain forecast and water level in the canal, and will temporarily close the park connector when necessary, it said.

As reported earlier on Sunday, HDB said extensive works to repair the slope and construction site are expected to take a few months.

It said this involves fully restoring the canal, reinstating the damaged part of the park connector, and reconstructing the slope and retaining walls within the construction site.

"Even as recovery works are being carried out, we will continue to closely monitor the structural safety of nearby buildings," it said.