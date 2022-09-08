Cleaners jamming on discarded piano at bin centre turn TikTok stars

Two cleaners at a condominium waiting out the rain decided to create some music together in the most unlikely place - the bin centre at their workplace.

What the Singaporean duo did not expect was for the video that they posted on TikTok to be viewed by so many people.

Mr Sumali Sakarwi, 64, and Mr Rosli Samat, 49, are not your usual TikTok users.

They never set out to make "trendy" videos to post on the social media platform.

It was while waiting for a pause in the rain on Aug 18 that they turned to a discarded piano saved from disposal at Pandan Valley condo.

Mr Rosli, a self-taught pianist, hit the keyboard while Mr Sumali belted out their rendition of Ku Di Halaman Rindu, a hit by Malaysian rock band Lefthanded. Mr Sumali captured the impromptu music-making on his phone.

Although he was initially in two minds about posting the video, he uploaded it to TikTok as a way to mark the spur-of-the-moment bonding session with his colleague. As at Wednesday night, it had nearly 157,000 views and 12,700 likes.

Working as a cleaner at the condo for the past three years, Mr Sumali has seen people discard guitars, amplifiers, household appliances and bicycles.

Mr Rosli got permission from his supervisor to save the discarded piano from the landfill.

It now sits permanently in one corner of the bin centre, which is roughly the size of two Housing Board bedrooms.

The duo now jam at the piano during their breaks and after work hours, despite some out-of-tune notes from faulty keys.

Since the video took off, Mr Rosli said their supervisors and the condo residents have encouraged them and praised their performances. "We always thought we are the cleaners, the people that nobody cares about.

"But with all the comments, I see the true Singaporean spirit, where many come out to say good things," said the divorced man who has been working at the condo for half a year.

Mr Sumali said: "I never thought of becoming famous. The reason I sing is to make other people happy, and to make myself happy.

"I was shocked when I was recognised."

Mr Sumali enjoys crooning to the beats of Malay rock bands like Lovehunters and Sweet Charity.

His love for singing began when he was 17.

"Even though I did not go to music school, I would watch people play and sing, and I would follow.

"My friends would put my fingers on the strings and show me how to play chords on the guitar," he said.

Despite working almost daily, Mr Sumali said he makes it a point to sing every day with his homemaker wife and 11-year-old son Hariq at their flat in Dawson Road.

With the support from netizens, the pair are thinking of busking together but will not quit their day jobs for now.

Said Mr Sumali: "Not all chefs know how to cook everything.

"The same goes for singers. Not all singers can sing everything."

Meanwhile, the positive comments the duo received have encouraged them to continue making music on the old piano regularly.