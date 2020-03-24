Cleaner shortage may hit trash collection, cleaning schedules

Residents might see their trash around for longer periods than usual, with waste collection timings being extended from 7pm now to 10pm in the days to come.

The cleaning frequency might also be reduced and certain areas might be cleaned only on alternate days, Mr Tai Ji Choong, director of the Department of Public Cleanliness at the National Environment Agency (NEA), said at a Straits Times panel discussion yesterday on tackling the spread of Covid-19 here.

The changes come as cleaning service providers face a lack of manpower following the lockdown imposed by Malaysia earlier this month, which affected a number of cleaners in Singapore who come from across the Causeway.

Mr Tai said that maintaining the cleanliness of critical areas such as drains - which are a source of dengue mosquito breeding - as well as the emptying of bins will be prioritised. The same goes for areas that have high footfall, he added.

"But for all other areas, we may have to reduce our cleaning frequencies, and we ask for residents' understanding that for certain areas that are cleaned daily, we may have to actually clean (on) alternate days.

"We ask also for residents' understanding that the refuse may be with them for a longer time," he said.

Mr Tai added that Singapore's incineration plants remain unaffected, but the agency will continue to monitor other waste management services such as waste recycling.

The agency is also looking to have more areas cleaned by mechanical road sweepers, he added. "Our message to Singaporeans is this: Please don't litter.

"If everybody acts responsibly, we can still keep Singapore clean, even with the reduced manpower."

Mr Tai said that the NEA has a set of interim guidelines for disinfection which owners of premises have to follow closely.

When a new case of Covid-19 infection is reported, the agency walks cleaners of the premises through the cleaning process, such as using the right disinfectants and identifying frequently touched areas.

Also on yesterday's panel were Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli; Professor Wang Linfa, director of the emerging infectious diseases programme at Duke-NUS Medical School; and Mr Edward D'Silva, chairman of the Public Hygiene Council.

Vanessa Liu