Cleaner, NSF are new community cases

There were two Covid-19 community cases yesterday, with one unlinked and another linked to the Pasir Panjang Terminal cluster.

The unlinked case was a fully vaccinated cleaner who works at Changi Airport Terminal 3, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The 88-year-old Singaporean has not returned to work since he started having a runny nose and cough on Tuesday.

The cleaner, who is employed by Ramky Cleantech Services, sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic where he was tested for Covid-19.

His test result returned positive on Wednesday, and he was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

His earlier tests from rostered routine testing - the last being on April 16 - had all been negative.

The cleaner received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 22 and the second dose on Feb 15. His serology test result is pending.

The second community case is a 22-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), linked to the Pasir Panjang Terminal cluster.

This takes the total number of cases linked to Singapore's newest cluster to five.

The permanent resident is a household contact of a 59-year-old trailer truck driver who was reported to have Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The NSF was quarantined on Tuesday after the trailer truck driver tested positive, and was immediately isolated while in Sembawang Camp.

On Wednesday, he was tested for the virus even though he was asymptomatic.

His test result came back positive the next day, and he was taken to Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital. His serology test result is negative, said MOH.

Update on cases New cases: 18 Imported: 16 (7 permanent residents, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 student's pass holder, 1 work pass holder, 6 work permit holders) In community: 2 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 48 (7 unlinked cases) Active cases: 382 In hospitals: 120 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 262 Deaths: 31 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,858 Discharged yesterday: 29 TOTAL CASES: 61,286

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said yesterday that the SAF has "carried out immediate and thorough disinfection of the premises the serviceman had been in".

All personnel who had been identified as close contacts have also been swab-tested and are under quarantine, Mindef added.

Overall, the number of new cases has increased to 48 in the past week from 28 in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases has remained stable at seven cases over the same period.

There were also 16 new imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

This takes the total tally of cases in Singapore to 61,286.