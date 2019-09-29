Cleaner fined for dumping coffin into Kallang River

A cleaner has been fined $2,200 for "knowingly and wilfully" discarding a coffin into the Kallang River, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said yesterday.

Two rectangular boxes - which turned out to be the inner and outer crates of a single coffin - were sighted floating on the Kallang River near Upper Boon Keng Road on May 8. The NEA was alerted to the unusual find, and the coffin was removed on the afternoon of the same day.

Cleaner Rajasingam Ramasamy had been engaged by a casket company to dispose of the coffin, but failed to do so.

The coffin had been used to repatriate a body to Singapore and was meant to be hacked up into pieces of wood and disposed of as regular trash.

"NEA's investigations found that the accused had knowingly and wilfully discarded the coffin into the river, and his irresponsible actions had caused public alarm," the NEA said in a statement.

Netizens reacted with concern over pollution when a photo of the floating boxes was shared on social media on May 8, though some made light of it.



The inner and outer crates of a single coffin, seen floating on the Kallang River in May, were discarded by a cleaner who had been engaged by a casket company to dispose of it properly. The NEA says the cleaner has been fined for his "irresponsible actions" that caused public alarm. SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS FILE PHOTO



Waterways are meant to convey rainwater to reservoirs or the sea, the NEA said.

Businesses and members of the public must keep them clean by not polluting them or discharging bulky items into them.

The maximum sentence for indiscriminate disposal of bulky waste is a fine of up to $5,000 for a first court conviction, and up to $10,000 or jail of up to three months, or both, for subsequent convictions.