Clean-up by the river

Workers cleaning and polishing the sculpture titled A Great Emporium in front of the Asian Civilisations Museum yesterday.

The 3.6m by 3m bronze sculpture, along with three others making up The People Of The River sculptures along the Singapore River that depict various historical scenes of people who lived and worked along the waterway, will be undergoing routine cleaning until Jan 17. The other three pieces - The River Merchants, From Chettiars to Financiers, and First Generation - are located nearby.

The historic Sir Stamford Raffles statue at the Raffles Landing Site has also been given a clean-up.