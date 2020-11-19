Clean toilets help strengthen resilience against public health threats like Covid-19: Amy Khor

SINGAPORE- The cleanliness and maintenance of toilets have no small part to play in not just a more pleasant user experience but public health.

This is particularly so in a time when public hygiene and cleanliness have been advocated as a key line of defence against the spread of the Covid-19 virus in Singapore, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, and Transport Amy Khor on Thursday (Nov 19)

Speaking at the Let's Observe Ourselves (LOO) Awards, held in conjunction with World Toilet Day, she acknowledged the contributions of 51 individuals and organisations for their "significant time and effort to help create a cleaner, safer, more pleasant toilet experience for our community".

She added that she hopes these efforts also spur others to practice good hygiene and maintain the cleanliness of toilets.

Dr Khor also gave an update on the National Environment Agency's scheme to co-fund toilet improvement works, saying 12 coffee shops and hawker centres have applied for the scheme so far.

The scheme is aimed at raising standards of cleanliness. Last month, the Environmental Public Health Act was amended to put in place improvements to environmental sanitation controls and an enforcement of greater responsibility on the owners of these sites.

A study by the Singapore Management University earlier this year found that more than 25 per cent of customers interviewed at coffee shops and hawker centres said they would not use the toilets in these premises.

While 97 per cent of workers in coffee shops and hawker centres said they used the toilets there, more than half said that there was a need to improve the state of the toilets.

Said Dr Khor: "Keeping our toilets clean will also help us to strengthen our resilience against other public health threats. As such, we must expect a high standard of cleanliness and amenities for our public toilets. And there is certainly room for improvement."

Six pre-schools received the Platinum award at Thursday's ceremony, which was jointly organised by tissue manufacturer APP Commercial and the Restroom Association (Singapore). This award is given to pre-schools that maintain their Happy Toilets @ Preschool Programme certification for three consecutive years.