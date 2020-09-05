Clean and green care kits for migrant workers, low-income families

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) staff packing care kits yesterday at one of the halls in Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

More than 300 MBS staff from more than 40 departments - including (from far left) assistant manager Veronica Lim, 33, senior administrator Theresa Loo, 33, assistant manager Toh Kim Leong (back to camera), in his 40s, senior administrator Pang Anqi, 31, and assistant manager Lee Dong Woo, 32 - worked in 20 shifts over 24 hours on Thursday and yesterday to pack 10,000 care kits.

The effort is in partnership with social enterprise Clean the World Asia and the Singapore Red Cross.

Each kit contains essential items such as soap bars, soap bags, hand sanitiser, shampoo, hair conditioner and surgical face masks. The soap bars in the kits are made from discarded soap from MBS' premises.

The soap is processed with the help of Clean the World Asia's soap recycling facilities.

The kits will be distributed to beneficiaries of the Singapore Red Cross, including the migrant worker community here and low-income families.