Classmate of woman allegedly murdered by husband in Katong raising funds to bring body home

SINGAPORE - The classmate of a woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband at a hotel in East Coast Road is raising funds to take her body back to Sri Lanka.

Ms Diyawinnage Sewwandi Maduka Kumari, 32, is said to have been killed by her husband Eshan Tharaka Koottage, a Sri Lankan, at the Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong on Sept 9.

The police had learnt of the crime when Koottage, 30, turned up at the Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre, about 1.5km away, later that day and purportedly confessed to the murder.

Police officers were sent to Koottage’s hotel room where they found Ms Diyawinnage lying motionless with a slash wound. She was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Ms Diyawinnage had been on holiday in Singapore when the tragedy struck, said a spokesman from her school La Trobe University, which is located in Melbourne.

She was a Master of Chemical Sciences student in her second semester, according to her classmate Elizabeth Campher, who has started a GoFundMe campaign for the victim’s family.

Ms Campher told British tabloid Daily Mail that Ms Diyawinnage had been really excited to go on a holiday with her husband after being apart for more than a year.

The 32-year-old had been studying in Australia while her husband was working in Sri Lanka, said Ms Campher.

In a LinkedIn post on Sept 13, Ms Campher described Ms Diyawinnage as a friend to many who always had kind words and a smile to give.

“As Sewwandi is from Sri Lanka it will cost her family around A$8,000 (S$7,037) to transport her body from Singapore to Sri Lanka,” she added, calling for people to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

Proceeds will be used to assist Ms Diyawinnage’s family with the cost of transporting her body as well as funeral arrangements.

Said Ms Campher: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by her tragic death.”

On Sept 13, La Trobe University postdoctoral student Jose Jairo Villarreal-Diaz, who taught Ms Diyawinnage, also took to LinkedIn to express his disbelief that a fellow international student was the victim of such a tragedy.

Mr Villarreal-Diaz, who is from Colombia, wrote: “Sewwandi was my student and she was one of the sweetest human beings I could ever have in the teaching lab…I can’t describe the sentiment since she was in my class just last week.”

La Trobe University held a memorial for Ms Diyawinnage on Sept 18, according to the Daily Mail.