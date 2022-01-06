Probe into New Year's Eve party ongoing

The authorities are reviewing closed-circuit television footage as part of ongoing investigations into a New Year's Eve celebration at Clarke Quay that involved a large crowd of people flouting Covid-19 safe management rules. Agencies will call in those who were there and take action against them if they were found to have breached the rules, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force handling Covid-19, adding that the large crowd was not the result of an organised event.