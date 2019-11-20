Civilian crime-busters foil love scam, help nab suspects

Mr Faliq Shazwin Alwi was riding his motorcycle home at 2am on Aug 28 when he saw two men chasing another man.

Thinking it was a gang fight and the man being chased might need help, he instinctively dropped his bike and ran after them.

It was only when the two men shouted that they were the police that Mr Faliq realised they were plainclothes policemen. He eventually helped them pin down the man, who was subsequently arrested for an offence under the Immigration Act and for the possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Mr Faliq was one of four people presented with the Public Spiritedness Award by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) at the Woodlands Police Division yesterday.

The 22-year-old, who served in SPF for national service (NS), said: "The NS training definitely came in useful - to stay calm and assess the situation. I was even able to apply the restraint techniques learnt."

Another award recipient, Ms Cheo Yi Love, 25, was recognised for her quick thinking in foiling an Internet love scam on July 30.

In her first month as a service executive at the United Overseas Bank (UOB) Woodlands branch, Ms Cheo attended to a 61-year-old customer who wanted to withdraw $12,500 and then deposit the sum into a third-party account.

Sensing that something was amiss as the woman appeared anxious and refused a direct bank transfer, Ms Cheo quickly alerted her supervisor, deputy branch manager Roy Cheong, 46.

After speaking to her, Mr Cheong realised that she was trying to transfer the money to a man she had befriended online. He advised her to make a police report and kept her company until her son arrived.

Mr Cheong also told The Straits Times: "All UOB front-line employees undergo a series of training to help us in detecting suspicious and unusual activities at the branch. Through the training, we are also better equipped to identify the signs of a scam."

Both he and Ms Cheo received the award.

Final recipient Muhammad Hairi Abdul Razak, 28, helped police in detaining a man for suspected drug-related offences on Nov 6.

Another four awards were given out at the Clementi Police Division: one Public Spiritedness Award and the Community Partnership Award to three organisations.

The Public Spiritedness Award recipient, Mr Abu Aris Mohamed Majnoon, had noticed a man steal something from outside his neighbour's unit on Sept 7. He followed the man and detained him at a bus stop before calling the police, leading to the man's arrest.

Mount Faber Leisure Group, the Na[tional University of Singapore campus security and Queensway Secondary School were awarded the Community Partnership Award.