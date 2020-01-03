Citizen participation sought in more areas

Ministers Indranee Rajah (left) and Desmond Lee said efforts to engage and work with citizens on work-life harmony and recycling have been fruitful.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
1 hour ago

The Singapore Together movement, launched last June, has given rise to partnerships between the Government and the people, and more is to come.

Ministers Indranee Rajah and Desmond Lee told reporters in an interview on Monday that efforts to engage and work with citizens on work-life harmony and recycling have been fruitful.

The Government is now looking to work with people on helping children from low-income families and tackling the proliferation of single-use plastics.

Individuals and community groups who took part in initiatives last year acknowledged that "doors have opened" and public agencies have become more responsive on areas such as helping the homeless. The Government has also changed its mindset and approaches towards certain issues, said Mr Lee.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 03, 2020, with the headline 'Citizen participation sought in more areas'. Print Edition | Subscribe
