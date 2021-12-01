Citi Singapore raises more than $430,000 for ChildAid this year

Citi Singapore has raised an additional $270,000 in support of ChildAid, bringing the total amount it has raised this year for the charity concert to more than $430,000.

Over a recent month-long campaign, Citi's technology groups - such as Citi Technology Infrastructure, Institutional Client Group Technology and Global Consumer Group Technology - collaborated with their partners to raise the additional amount. The partners include Dell Technologies, World Wide Technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Wipro.

The bank made a direct contribution of $100,000 while the partners donated a total of $170,000.

The initiative was organised in conjunction with the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre's SG Cares Giving Week 2021.

Earlier in the year, Citi had carried out other campaigns to raise approximately $161,000 to add to the tally.

Since the partnership between ChildAid and Citi began in 2002, the bank has raised more than $7.1 million in support of the cause.

ChildAid is a children's charity concert that raises funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artist Fund.

The ST fund helps underprivileged children pay for their meals and transport fares, while the BT fund helps artistically talented children from low-income families pursue the arts.

Ms Stacey N. Lacy, Asia-Pacific chief information officer and head of operations and technology at Citi, said: "Citi's mission has always been to enable growth and economic progress in the communities where we operate.

"With the Covid-19 pandemic escalating socio-economic challenges around the world, we are reminded even more than ever of doing our part for the community here in Singapore... We are grateful to our esteemed partners who have made this possible."

This year's ChildAid will be held at Resorts World Sentosa on Dec 9.

Highlights of the show include a James Bond dance, a Pirates Of The Caribbean item, a six-hand piano performance and a Studio Ghibli medley by four cellists.

