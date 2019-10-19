Citi raises over $500k for ChildAid at charity golf event

More than 160 senior managers and partners of banking group Citi teed off and raised more than $500,000 for charity yesterday.

The money was raised for ChildAid, a charity concert in aid of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

The Straits Times fund gives students a monthly allowance for school-related expenses, and the Business Times fund helps young people pay for lessons in the arts.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong was the guest of honour at the charity golf event's gala dinner at Sentosa Golf Club.

Mr Wong joined Citi representatives in the cheque presentation to Business Times editor Wong Wei Kong and ChildAid 2019 co-chair Helmi Yusof.

"This annual event serves as a great opportunity for us to lift up children and youth from financially disadvantaged families in Singapore," said Citi's chief information officer and head of operations and technology for Asia-Pacific Vikram Subrahmanyam.

Citi's charity golf event is into its 17th edition and has raised more than $4.5 million in total for ChildAid, which has been its main beneficiary for nine years.

Mr Helmi said: "Over the years, Citi's donations have helped more than 170,000 financially disadvantaged children to pay for lunch, take transport to and from school, and pursue different art forms for their personal development.

"On behalf of these children and their parents, I would like to thank Citi and its staff for their extraordinary kindness and generosity."

This year marks the 15th anniversary of ChildAid, with the concert to be held on Nov 20 and 21 at the Esplanade Theatre.

The theme of this year's concert is Sing! Play! Dance!, and will showcase a multitude of talents from children in Singapore.

It is organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, both publications under Singapore Press Holdings.

Citi is one of two main sponsors of ChildAid, alongside United Overseas Bank.