Circuit breaker from above

It is almost the sixth week since circuit breaker started on April 7. People have been staying at home and traffic outside has been clearing. The morning jams are gone, Orchard Road is a ghost town, and even tourists at Merlion Park are nowhere to be seen. The Straits Times executive photojournalists Benjamin Seetor and Mark Cheong document the street and the crowds - or lack thereof - from above in this piece shot exclusively with a drone.
