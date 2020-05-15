Circuit breaker from above

It is almost the sixth week since circuit breaker started on April 7. People have been staying at home and traffic outside has been clearing. The morning jams are gone, Orchard Road is a ghost town, and even tourists at Merlion Park are nowhere to be seen. The Straits Times executive photojournalists Benjamin Seetor and Mark Cheong document the street and the crowds - or lack thereof - from above in this piece shot exclusively with a drone.



The area outside Takashimaya Shopping Centre, taken on May 9, 2020, at 5.20pm, has been near-empty since most businesses in Singapore have had to close since May 4. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR





Newton Hawker Centre seen on May 9, 2020 at 7pm. The hawker centre is usually packed with tourists and locals during dinner time, but has been near-empty since dining-in was not allowed. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG





An area outside Ion Orchard, usually popular with shoppers and tourists, near-deserted on May 9, 2020, at 5pm. The once-bustling Orchard Road has become a quiet spot as people stay home amid the circuit breaker and tourists have disappeared, with travel restrictions imposed due to the ongoing pandemic. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR





Clarke Quay on May 9, 2020. Nightlife spots are now ghost towns as bars and entertainment outlets remain shut. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR





An unusually quiet Raffles Place Park, on May 6 at 11.20am. With employees encouraged to work from home where possible, the usually bustling space is devoid of the usual office crowd. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG





Located in the heart of Chinatown, Smith Street, seen on May 6, 2020, at 2.15pm, is usually bustling with tourists. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG





A lonely Merlion spews water at Merlion Park on May 6 at 12.15pm. Usually a tourist favourite, the park has seen few visitors since the pandemic slowed inbound flights to a trickle, with short-term visitors no longer allowed to enter or transit through Singapore, in an effort to prevent coronavirus cases from being imported into the country. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG





Nary a ripple in the pools at Toa Payoh Swimming Complex on May 5 at 9.10am. The calm surface of the pools’ waters remains undisturbed as sports and recreation facilities stay off limits. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR

