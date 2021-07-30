Circle Line train fault causes delays during morning peak

A train fault caused delays of up to 30 minutes on the Circle Line (CCL) towards the end of the morning peak period yesterday.

Rail operator SMRT first notified commuters of the delay in a tweet at about 9.10am. It told those taking the CCL to add 30 minutes of travel time between the Caldecott and Kent Ridge stations, and later reduced the additional travel time between the seven stations to 15 minutes at 9.50am.

Regular bus services between the Bishan and HarbourFront stations were made free for commuters during the fault, which was cleared by about 10.05am, according to SMRT's tweets. A train shuttle service was also available between the Caldecott and Kent Ridge stations during this time.

Images posted on social media showed large crowds forming at the Caldecott and Buona Vista station platforms. Crowds were also seen outside Caldecott station and at bus stops near Farrer Road station.

SMRT said in a Facebook post at 1pm that the train fault had occurred near Buona Vista MRT station at about 8.55am. It did not say what caused the fault.

Commuters on the faulty train disembarked safely at Buona Vista station, and the train was withdrawn from service and taken to the depot for investigations, said the rail operator.

In-train and station announcements were made to notify commuters of the resulting delay, and additional staff were deployed to assist commuters, SMRT added.

"We are sorry to have affected your journey," it said.

In May, commuters on the CCL also faced long delays during the morning peak period. This was due to a signalling fault between the Lorong Chuan and Caldecott stations at the start of service that was later traced to the fibre optic connection within the signalling system.

Between April last year and March this year, the CCL had the lowest reliability figures across the five MRT lines here, according to Land Transport Authority statistics.

In that period, it clocked 1.389 million train-km between delays of more than five minutes, down from 1.73 million train-km between delays for the whole of 2020.

That was slightly below the North-South Line's 1.394 million train-km between delays for the April 2020 to March 2021 period.

The North East and Downtown lines operated by SBS Transit posted reliability figures of 4.07 million train-km and 2.77 million train-km between delays, respectively, over the same period.