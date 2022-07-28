Chui Huay Lim Club, new president donate to 13 charity, arts and social causes

SINGAPORE - The new president of Singapore's oldest Teochew club has made a personal donation of $100,000 in total to three charities and two Teochew clan associations at the inauguration ceremony of the management committee on Thursday (July 28).

Mr Ng Hoy Keng of Chui Huay Lim Club donated $20,000 each to Sian Chay Medical Institution, Tzu Chi Singapore and Cheng Hong Welfare Service Society to help the needy. He gave another $20,000 each to Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan and Nanyang Pho Leng Hui Kuan to support their promotion of Teochew culture.

The 76-year-old founder of Leco Auto told The Straits Times: "With these donations, I would like to help people in need, and do my part to support local art groups in promoting and preserving traditional Teochew and Chinese culture."

The club also donated $3,000 to the Marine Parade Community Club building fund and another $3,000 each to seven arts groups: Er Woo Amateur Musical and Dramatic Association, Thau Yong Amateur Musical Association, Hwa Siah Musical Association, The Teochew Drama Association, Traditional Arts Centre, Nam Hwa Opera and Chui Huay Lim Teochew Opera Group.

Speaking in Mandarin at the event held at the club's ballroom, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said he was counting on the 177-year-old club in Keng Lee Road to help integrate new immigrants into Singapore. He added that he was encouraged with the club's efforts to attract new members and to welcome all races and dialect groups to attend some of its events.

Chui Huay Lim Club currently has 338 members.

Dr Tan said the Government is doing all it can to provide assistance and alleviate the pressure from the rising cost of living. However, Singapore is tightly integrated into the global economy and cannot avoid global headwinds.

"The fundamental solution is to make ourselves more productive, transform our businesses, grow our economy, and to uplift everyone," he said. "We must also continue to press on with our long-term strategic efforts to attract quality investment and compete for global talent to complement our local workforce."

It is during such times of change and adjustment that people need mutual support and fellowship, said the minister. He urged the club to help its members adapt to the changing environment and provide them with opportunities to upskill and stay relevant.

Referring to the Forward Singapore exercise launched by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong recently to strengthen Singapore's social compact and build a future together, Dr Tan said the Government hopes to partner organisations such as Chui Huay Lim Club to reach out to all segments of society .

Mr Ng joined the club as a member 38 years ago and has served as a board director for more than 20 years. He said the club will organise activities to promote Teochew and Chinese culture and attract younger members. It will also welcome all members of the public for some of its events. Its monthly charity lunch for the needy of all races will also be revived with the pandemic situation stabilising.

Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan president Chan Kian Kuan, who is also a director of Chui Huay Lim club, said both organisations share close ties. They will work together to transmit Teochew culture and unite the Teochew community and associations.

Mr Toh Soon Huat, volunteer executive chairman of Sian Chay Medical Institution which provides free medical consultation to 60,000 residents of all races yearly, told ST: "I am heartened that we are remembered during this happy occasion. I hope that more people will do good during their celebrations and help the needy."