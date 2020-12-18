Chronic disorder did not stop her from passing N levels

When Nuraini Mohamed Faizal was in Secondary 1 in 2017, she was diagnosed with familial adenomatous polyposis, an inherited disorder which causes abnormal growth in the colon and develops into cancer if not treated with surgery.

"I was sad because I didn't expect it to come at such a young age. I was also shocked because it was a serious condition to be going through at that time," said the Bowen Secondary School student, now 16, who was among 13,384 students who sat and passed this year's N-level examinations. They received their results yesterday.

Her mum, who has the same condition, developed cancer as a result of it in 2016, and her 14-year-old sister has similar tissue growths.

Because of the diagnosis, Nuraini's doctor advised her to give up her co-curricular activity (CCA) - Malay dance. She did, opting for the less rigorous Library Club.

In early 2019, excessive bleeding due to her condition led to anaemia and she had to undergo blood transfusions every three months.

The multiple medical appointments meant missing classes and having to find out what she missed from her friends.

However, Nuraini's setbacks have not dampened her outlook on life and she counts her late grandmother and mother among her pillars of strength.

"When my grandma was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 (due to a similar condition), she never lost faith and continued to live life as per normal," she said of her grandmother, who died in 2017.

After passing her exams, deciding where to study next is not the only decision facing her.

Last year, a doctor advised her to remove her colon to minimise the tissue growths from turning cancerous, but she has yet to make a decision on this. "I still have second thoughts because life will not be the same, " she said, adding that post-surgery, she will likely need to use stoma bags.

But she looks to the future positively and aspires to be a lawyer, and she is grateful for her secondary school teachers' support.

One she will never forget is Mrs Bernice Kuan, who was in charge of the Secondary 4 and 5 cohorts.

"After she knew of my condition in Sec 1, she never stopped reaching out to me... reminding me that it will not stop me from achieving my dreams," said Nuraini.

Also paying tribute to his teachers yesterday was Crest Secondary School student Xander Ng, 17, who lost his mother to cancer when he was 12. But he rebounded to become "mature, sensitive and very empathetic", said his co-form teacher Chang Yi Ping.

Xander said: "When I'm down, my teachers will always be there. Even though sometimes they can be strict, I understand that it's for us."

Ms Chang said she understood Xander's "emotions and sadness" when she heard of his story as she lost her own mother when she was just four.

On what keeps her motivated as a teacher, she said: "Watching the students grow up individually at their own pace... and developing a forward-looking purpose and desire to improve the quality of their lives really makes me very proud of them."