SINGAPORE – Human resources professional Victoria Ng Hui Min has a Christmas wish – to be reunited with her biological parents who sold her for RM8,000 through a middleman in Selangor, Malaysia, 34 years ago.

About three months ago, her adoptive mother died suddenly in her sleep while her adoptive father is in a nursing home due to dementia. While grieving over her loss, she believes this is the right time to start the search.