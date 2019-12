It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Khatib, as a live tree about 9m tall - touted as the largest tree in Nee Soon GRC - was unveiled yesterday.

Residents of the constituency also got together at a Christmas carnival in Khatib to set a new record for Singapore's largest street carolling - with 890 participants.

Under the Singapore Book of Records, the previous record was set last year - with 766 people.