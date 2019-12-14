Christmas in a winter wonderland

If you want to get into the Christmas mood, head to Capitol Singapore and Chijmes Capitol Singapore for The Season of Joy.

Both locations have been transformed into a festive wonderland and visitors can soak in the festivities in one of the largest European-themed Christmas markets in Singapore, complete with food stalls, game booths, stalls peddling seasonal trinkets and music in the air.

Join the carollers at the Capitol Kempinski Singing Tree, a five-tier 8m musical tree.

Santa is also waiting in the Santa log house, so head there for your Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

There will also be snowfall, which will instantly put you in a festive mood.

And at Chijmes, admire the festive light installations. There is also a laser projection show that depicts classic Christmas scenes across the facade of Chijmes Hall.

Among the many highlights, one lets you have a bit of exercise too.

The Capitol Kempinski Skating Rink is open to all for $6.

Or spend $50 (maximum three same-day receipts) at Capitol Singapore and/or Chijmes for a complimentary 30-minute skating session.

Skates can be rented at $6 per person and skating aids at $6 for 30 minutes.

You can take along your own socks or buy them for $2 a pair.

The rink is open from 11.30am to 9.30pm daily until Christmas Eve.

For Singapore Press Holdings direct subscribers, flash your SPH Rewards app e-card and you will need to only pay $5 or spend $40 at Capitol Singapore and/or Chijmes to enjoy 30 minutes of skating.

Terms and conditions apply.