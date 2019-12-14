Christmas in a winter wonderland

Above: Santa is waiting to greet you and your loved ones in the Santa log house at Capitol Kempinski. Right: The Capitol Kempinski Skating Rink is open to all for a small fee. PHOTOS: PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS
If you want to get into the Christmas mood, head to Capitol Singapore and Chijmes Capitol Singapore for The Season of Joy.

Both locations have been transformed into a festive wonderland and visitors can soak in the festivities in one of the largest European-themed Christmas markets in Singapore, complete with food stalls, game booths, stalls peddling seasonal trinkets and music in the air.

Join the carollers at the Capitol Kempinski Singing Tree, a five-tier 8m musical tree.

Santa is also waiting in the Santa log house, so head there for your Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

There will also be snowfall, which will instantly put you in a festive mood.

And at Chijmes, admire the festive light installations. There is also a laser projection show that depicts classic Christmas scenes across the facade of Chijmes Hall.

Among the many highlights, one lets you have a bit of exercise too.

The Capitol Kempinski Skating Rink is open to all for $6.

Or spend $50 (maximum three same-day receipts) at Capitol Singapore and/or Chijmes for a complimentary 30-minute skating session.

Skates can be rented at $6 per person and skating aids at $6 for 30 minutes.

You can take along your own socks or buy them for $2 a pair.

The rink is open from 11.30am to 9.30pm daily until Christmas Eve.

For Singapore Press Holdings direct subscribers, flash your SPH Rewards app e-card and you will need to only pay $5 or spend $40 at Capitol Singapore and/or Chijmes to enjoy 30 minutes of skating.

Terms and conditions apply.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 14, 2019, with the headline 'Christmas in a winter wonderland'. Print Edition | Subscribe
