Chorus of 'I do's'

One hundred and fifty couples were married at Singapore's second mass wedding held at Neptune Theatre on Sept 30, 1973. As the band struck up Mendelssohn's Wedding March, the newlyweds descended from two spiral staircases and arranged themselves on platforms.

A six-tier wedding cake was cut on all the couples' behalf and a grand luncheon followed.

