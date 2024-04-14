Choosing the right therapist for your child with developmental needs

SINGAPORE – While some parents of children with special needs turn to the private sector as an alternative for subsidised therapy support, industry practitioners stress the importance of having clear national standards to help them navigate this space.

At present, the lack of such standards mean practices and quality vary across providers.

Here are several tips on how to choose the right therapist for your child:

1. Background checks

Principal psychologist Koh Hwan Cui from KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital said therapists should be registered under the Allied Health Professions Council or the relevant professional associations.

“Parents should also check if the practitioners have the relevant training and experience delivering the service for children with autism,” Dr Koh added.

For behavioural therapists, Mr Johnny Fok, clinical director of private clinic Intervention Services for Autism and Developmental Delay, said the clinical practice has to be led by a board certified behaviour analyst accredited by the Behaviour Analyst Certification Board, a standards body in the United States.

Dr Goh Tze Jui, principal clinical psychologist at the Institute of Mental Health, said holding qualifications alone does not necessarily mean that people have experience working with individuals with autism.

Parents should refer to developmental milestones from legitimate sources instead of looking up random websites and blogs, said speech therapist Beatrice Teo, who is director of private practice Amazing Speech Therapy. They can also refer to their child’s health booklet.

“Sometimes, I have parents coming in and telling me ‘I think my child has autism, I think my child has ADHD (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder)’,” Ms Teo said. “They might randomly read things and project onto their child.”

It can be a source of anxiety and panic, she said.

Dr Geetha Shantha Ram from the Register of Educational Therapists (Asia) (Reta) said it is important for parents to verify qualifications of therapists. Parents may approach Reta, or organisations such as Autism Resource Centre and Autism Association (Singapore), for guidance in selecting suitable therapists, she added.

“Besides approaching paediatricians and psychologists who focus on developmental disorders, parents may also approach special education schools like Pathlight School, who may have a list of qualified therapists.”

2. Open communication

Mr Fok said parents should be part of therapy sessions. “If companies have a closed-door policy, how can you know what’s happening?”

Senior occupational therapist and director of private clinic Little Marvels Jewel Yi said: “At the end of the day, the child goes back to the natural environment of the family, of the home, and they need to know what the strategies are.”

Therapy works best when there is high trust and collaboration between parents and therapists, educational psychologist Eulisia Er said. “Is your therapist addressing your concerns? Can you confide in them?”

A good therapist would maintain very open and honest dialogue about the child’s needs with the parents, she added.