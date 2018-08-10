Choir strikes a chord with spectators

Five years after they last performed at the National Day Parade (NDP), the combined school choir made a stunning return to the Marina Bay floating platform, singing a medley of classics to welcome Singapore's 53rd birthday yesterday.

Together with the crowds in the stands, the combined school choir sang as one voice to the tunes of Chan Mali Chan, Xiao Ren Wu De Xin Sheng, Munnaeru Vaalibaa and more.

Led by choirmaster Lim Jiuan from Nan Hua High School, the choir was made up of 220 students from East Spring, Riverside, Unity and Yuhua secondary schools.

They were each clad in an orange and red vest and a shimmery cap, but it was their enthusiasm and smiles that shone brightest on the floating platform stage.

Choir member Megan Saravanan said that the performance was a huge moment for her.

"Since I was young, I have always watched the NDP on TV. To be a part of it is a dream," said the Secondary 3 student from Unity Secondary School.

220 Number of students in the choir - from East Spring, Riverside, Unity and Yuhua secondary schools.

The choir joined military tattoo performers during the parade and ceremony segment for the first time, making this year's tattoo the largest since the parade moved to the floating platform.

Spectators welcomed the return of the combined school choir.

"Having the choir sing and dance to the tattoo segment is something quite unique. It brought the segment alive," said private tutor Sarah Tan, 27.

Designer Nur Fatin, 49, agreed. She said: "The singing, songs and the choir are always my favourite part of National Day. It is a part of our NDP history."