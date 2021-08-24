Chingay project raises funds to support ex-drug offenders, families

To prepare for Chingay this year, 150 participants of different races came together in a project to make 1,000 sticks of eco-friendly bunga manggar.

These decorations are a traditional feature of Malay weddings, symbolising prosperity and the hope that the couple will have many children.

The bunga manggar, usually made of thin bamboo sticks and colourful paper strips, were created with recycled and other eco-friendly materials, as part of #MESRAChingay2021, a series of activities organised by the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (Mesra) for Chingay 2021.

They were then put together into colourful poles for the "Adopt a Bunga Manggar" project. This was to raise funds for programmes of the Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association (Sana).

Sana's programmes assist families of drug offenders and former offenders. They also help former offenders reintegrate into society.

Twenty poles were put up for adoption at $500 each over March and April.

Now, the adopted bunga manggar poles have been placed in an installation at Wisma Geylang Serai titled "Colours of Harmony: Celebrating our Culture".

The installation was unveiled by Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, yesterday.

He said: "This effort requires a lot of support from the community and the success of this initiative signals a resounding yes (from the community) to this process of rehabilitation."

A cheque of $5,000 was presented to Sana at the event.

Mr Abdul Karim, the executive director of Sana, said: "I'm thankful because this is an initiative taken by Mesra, and this is a period of time when we need more support. This shows that the community cares a lot and really wants to come forward to help others."

One of the volunteers, retiree Lucy Ho, 72, said: "I got to learn something new and make new friends. I could learn about this culture, and keep my brain active."

The installation will be showcased till Sept 17.