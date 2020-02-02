Chingay ends on a high note

All the performers coming together at the close of Chingay Parade 2020 yesterday. About 6,000 volunteer performers from Singapore and the region helped showcase Singapore's diversity through colourful displays and performances, in line with the theme Colours in Harmony. As part of measures to deal with the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus this year, organisers set up thermal scanners at the venue's entry points for temperature screening of performers and spectators.

ST PHOTOS: GIN TAY