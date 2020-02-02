Chingay ends on a high note

Spirits were high on the second and final night of this year's Chingay Parade, despite the spectre of the Wuhan coronavirus. About 16,000 people who bought tickets turned up at the F1 Pit Building to witness the parade, with many more crowded into the free-standing areas. The Sunday Times catches up on the action.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.