Chingay ends on a high note

All the performers coming together at the close of Chingay Parade 2020 yesterday. About 6,000 volunteer performers from Singapore and the region helped showcase Singapore's diversity through colourful displays and performances, in line with the theme Colours in Harmony. As part of measures to deal with the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus this year, organisers set up thermal scanners at the venue's entry points for temperature screening of performers and spectators. ST PHOTOS: GIN TAY
Male pole dancers from PXD Pole Studio in action. The seven-man team performed stunts such as the human flag - where each dancer holds his body perpendicular to the pole, synchronising this to music with Chinese elements.
Extravagantly dressed dancers from Indonesia were among 500 overseas performers who took part in this year's Chingay Parade. Other countries represented included Japan, Malaysia, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam.
A combined contingent of more than 700 secondary school students performing during the Bridge of Harmony finale segment, which represents 60 years of effort by the People's Association in bringing communities together.
Performers from local performing arts group Xiang Yue Cultures and Arts – dressed in costumes inspired by Chinese cabbage – wowing the crowd with their moves.
President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, together with Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, greeting spectators atop a Merlion float.
Spirits were high on the second and final night of this year's Chingay Parade, despite the spectre of the Wuhan coronavirus. About 16,000 people who bought tickets turned up at the F1 Pit Building to witness the parade, with many more crowded into the free-standing areas. The Sunday Times catches up on the action.

36 min ago
Published: February 02, 2020
