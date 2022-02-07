CHINGAY: 50YEARS AND COUNTING

Chingay Parade, one of the most important events in celebration of Chinese New Year in Singapore, will take place as a virtual show at Jewel Changi Airport on Saturday. Chingay - derived from the Chinese word zhuangyi - refers to "the art of costume and masquerade". With the main highlight being its slate of elaborate street floats, the annual event is typically filled with colourful performances, intricate costumes, fabulous lights and throngs of performers and spectators. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the celebrations are now held online. As Chingay marks its 50th anniversary here, The Straits Times looks into its archives to highlight some notable parades from the past.