Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng to visit Singapore for key annual meeting with DPM Heng

SINGAPORE - Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng will visit Singapore on Tuesday for an annual top-level meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

The two leaders will co-chair the 18th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) – the apex forum between the two countries to review existing collaboration and chart future cooperation.

This will be the first such in-person meeting since the Covid-19 pandemic, after the last two editions were held via teleconference. Mr Han will be the most senior Chinese leader to visit Singapore since the pandemic began.

Mr Heng will also hold a bilateral meeting with Mr Han and host him to dinner, said the Prime Minister’s Office.

During his two-day visit, Mr Han is scheduled to call on President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and have separate meetings with Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The two sides will also hold other meetings to take stock of progress made on three flagship government-to-government projects – Suzhou Industrial Park, Tianjin Eco-city and Chongqing Connectivity Initiative – and discuss ways to further develop them.

Singapore and China take turns to host the JCBC. First held in 2004, it is the highest-level forum for deepening ties between the two countries.

Fourteen deals were signed at the last meeting in December 2021, along the themes of sustainability, digitalisation and people-to-people exchanges.

In a commentary published in The Straits Times on Monday, Mr Heng said Mr Han’s visit is an opportunity for both countries to reinvigorate cooperation and discuss future plans in an increasingly uncertain global environment.