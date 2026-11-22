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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (right) meets Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang at the Istana on Nov 22.

SINGAPORE – Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang called on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the Istana on Nov 22, ahead of a key Singapore-China meeting to review bilateral cooperation.

In a Facebook post, PM Wong said that it was “good to catch up again” with Ding. Both leaders co-chaired the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, or JCBC, in China in 2023.

PM Wong added: “The JCBC has been a key platform for turning our shared ambitions into concrete projects. I look forward to tomorrow’s discussions taking our partnership further, and opening up new opportunities for our peoples.”

On Nov 23, Ding will co-chair the 22nd JCBC in Singapore with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, where more than 20 agreements and initiatives are expected to conclude.

The JCBC is Singapore and China’s apex bilateral forum held annually. Top officials from both sides will review progress on three flagship government-to-government projects and discuss ways to advance their development.

Gan, who hosted Ding to dinner on Nov 22, noted that Singapore and China share a longstanding friendship, with 2026 marking 36 years of diplomatic relations.

“Both our Governments have continued to find ways to deepen our collaboration,” he wrote on Facebook.

DPM Gan Kim Yong (right) hosting Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang to dinner on Nov 22. PHOTO: MDDI

“Our three Government-to-Government projects – the Suzhou Industrial Park, Tianjin Eco-City and Chongqing Connectivity Initiative – have grown and opened up new areas of cooperation.”

In an op-ed published on the Prime Minister’s Office website on Nov 22, Gan added that a key factor that has kept the Singapore-China partnership going through decades of change is both sides’ “willingness to innovate together”.

“This year’s meeting is an opportunity to consider how we can take our innovation partnership further,” he wrote.

The JCBC forum is the latest high-level meeting between leaders of the two countries in recent days.

PM Wong visited China from Nov 18 to 21 to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting. He met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Nov 20, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Nov 21.

On Nov 22, the third Singapore-China Digital Policy Dialogue was held in Singapore. It discussed ways to help businesses navigate both countries’ AI governance and commercial data protection frameworks.

The dialogue involved Singapore and Chinese government officials, and was co-chaired by Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How and China’s head of National Data Administration Liu Liehong.

Both sides completed a draft joint guide that helps businesses operating in ASEAN and China better comply with data protection laws for cross-border data transfers, said Singapore’s Ministry of Digital Development and Information.

On AI governance, authorities from both countries also completed a joint mapping of their AI frameworks to support safe and responsible deployment of artificial intelligence, added the ministry.