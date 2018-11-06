Chinese V-P calls on President Halimah

Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan called on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana yesterday.

In a statement issued last night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Madam Halimah and Mr Wang reaffirmed the close and longstanding relations between Singapore and China, which are underpinned by multi-faceted and substantive bilateral cooperation across diverse areas.

They reviewed the good progress made by the three government-to-government projects between both countries and discussed new areas of cooperation, said MFA.

They also discussed key regional and international developments, including Asean-China cooperation and Sino-US relations.

Mr Wang is on an official visit to Singapore till tomorrow. He will speak at the inaugural Bloomberg New Economy Forum today.