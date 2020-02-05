Chinese tourists frequent health shop, say neighbours and tour guides

Every morning, seven days a week, busloads of tourists from China would visit Yong Thai Hang, a Chinese health products store in Cavan Road in the Lavender area.

Yesterday, the authorities said that two women who work there are down with the coronavirus, after exposure to a Chinese tour group on Jan 23.

One of the women's Indonesian maid has also caught the virus, as has the tour guide who led the group there.

The tourists are believed to be from Guangxi, a region in southern China. However, the Chinese authorities have yet to confirm this.

The shop, which is on a stretch of road next to the Jalan Besar Sports Centre, was shut when The Straits Times visited yesterday.

Chinese New Year decorations hung outside the wooden doors and opaque glass windows of the ground floor unit.

Neighbouring businesses were shocked to learn about the cases.

Mr Freddy Ngiam, the manager of Hotel Snow Lavender next door, said he has not seen any activity around the shop over the past three days.

"I didn't think much of it because it came around the same time as the announcement about the travel restrictions," he said, referring to Singapore's entry ban on travellers who had been to China in the past 14 days since 11.59pm last Saturday.

Mr Ngiam said the area is quiet, save for the many tour groups that visit the shop. Seven to eight tour buses usually come by, each carrying up to 20 Chinese tourists.

According to websites, Yong Thai Hang is known for its crocodile oil that is supposed to help remove scars and prevent wrinkles.

A large sign at its shopfront says it also sells cosmetics and healthcare goods. The sign also says that it exports its products to countries such as the United States and Australia.

Other shopkeepers in the area said they did not know the employees or the owner of the shop well and hardly saw them around.

"The doors are always closed. Whenever a tour bus comes, the tourists either enter the shop or some of the tourists will linger outside," said a shopkeeper who declined to be named.

She said that since news of the coronavirus outbreak last month, she had noticed that tourists who visited Yong Thai Hang would be wearing facial masks.

Mr Ngiam said his hotel does not usually see Chinese guests. He added that he would look into disinfecting its premises and rooms as a precaution.

A 40-year-old worker at an antique shop nearby, who wanted to be known only as Mr Wong, said his boss had been asking him to take extra precautions to avoid falling sick during this period.

"We already wear masks on a daily basis because we do woodwork. But after the news broke today, I think my boss has gone out to try to buy disinfectant," he said.

Tour operators said that Yong Thai Hang is a stop for some shopping tour groups, with tourist guides earning a commission on sales.

Ms Jean Wang, chairman of the Society of Tourist Guides Singapore, said last night that the organisation had not identified the infected tourist guide. Half of its 400 members conduct tours in Mandarin.

The society's secretary, Mr Howard Lim, said that about 100 members have reported hosting tour groups from China between Jan 15 and last Friday.

"Some of them are concerned about the news, so we advised them to self-quarantine. So far, no members have reported sick," he said.

Mr Lim, a tour guide for more than 30 years, last interacted with a tour group from Shanghai on Jan 24.

While he is not too worried about having contracted the virus - he is still within the 14-day incubation window - he is avoiding public places for the time being.

The slowdown of customers - first from China's ban on outbound tour groups from China, and now, from more cautious global travellers - weighs heavily on his mind.

"We are self-employed, so if we can't work for long periods, we won't have any income," said Mr Lim.

Ms Wang said: "I think the best thing that we can do for ourselves now is to stay healthy and keep track of our movements so that we can help with contact tracing if needed."