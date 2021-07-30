Chinese Embassy here slams US defence chief's speech

The Chinese Embassy in Singapore has responded to a recent speech by United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, saying that he "distorted facts and created falsehoods" to serve America's geopolitical strategy.

In a statement posted on its website yesterday, the embassy said Mr Austin had interfered in China's internal affairs by referring to matters relating to Taiwan and Xinjiang. It said he also played up the "so-called China threat" in an attempt to drive a wedge between China and its neighbours.

Mr Austin, who was in Singapore earlier this week for his first visit in his current appointment, had delivered a lecture on Tuesday at an event hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a research institute.

In his speech, Mr Austin addressed the ways in which the US will work with its allies and partners in the region to rebuild from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said China had acted in ways that are contrary to principles shared in the region - including freedom of the seas; devotion to human rights, dignity and decency; and an insistence on disputes to be solved peacefully.

Mr Austin maintained that Beijing's claim to the vast majority of the South China Sea has no basis in international law.

He highlighted "destabilising military activity and other forms of coercion against the people of Taiwan", and "genocide and crimes against humanity against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang".

But the US is committed to pursuing a stable and constructive relationship with Beijing, he added.

In response, the Chinese Embassy in Singapore described Mr Austin's speech as "the same old story with no new ideas", adding that "the fact that he chose to attack and smear China in Singapore makes it necessary for the Chinese Embassy in Singapore to declare its position to set the record straight".

On the issue of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, the embassy said Mr Austin's allegation was a smear against China for "purely poli-tical purposes".

BACKTRACKING Mr Austin's claim to use the 'one China' policy of the United States to deal with the Taiwan issue is both deceptive and arrogant. There is only one China in the world, and the 'one China' policy has only one standard and one bottom line. THE CHINESE EMBASSY IN SINGAPORE, on how the US is reneging on its political commitment.

Xinjiang has seen its Uighur population and their life expectancy double over the years, it said, and they are getting wealthier and more educated. Despite this, the Chinese Embassy said the US has "never ceased to support and incite violent and religious extremist forces in Xinjiang with the intention of disrupting Xinjiang and containing China".

In his speech, Mr Austin said the US is working with Taiwan to increase its readiness to deter threats and coercion, which upholds its commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act and is consistent with the US' "one China" policy.

But the Chinese Embassy said the US is now blatantly reneging on its political commitment made in three China-US joint communiques decades ago, and backtracking on its position.

"Mr Austin's claim to use the 'one China' policy of the United States to deal with the Taiwan issue is both deceptive and arrogant. There is only one China in the world, and the 'one China' policy has only one standard and one bottom line," it said.

The embassy also said his remarks on the South China Sea and China-India relations were made to sow discord between China and its neighbours. While there are overlapping territorial claims between China and several Asean countries in the South China Sea, it said China and the countries involved have effectively managed differences through dialogue and consultation.

It added that "repeated and groundless attacks against China by the US are nothing but provocations". "It is our sincere wish that the US could put aside its arrogance and prejudice, stop acting as a preacher and participate in regional cooperation in a more humble manner.

"We dare not entertain hopes that the US would contribute positively to regional prosperity, but we certainly will not allow the US to stir up troubles in the region," the Chinese Embassy said.