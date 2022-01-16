Chinatown to step up crowd control measures

A large crowd was seen in Pagoda Street (above), in Chinatown, yesterday evening.

More crowd management measures will be introduced in Chinatown in the lead-up to Chinese New Year to avoid a huge wave of Covid-19 infections, amid the threat of the more transmissible Omicron variant.

Hot spots in New Bridge Road as well as Pagoda and Trengganu streets have been identified.

The authorities will work with the Chinatown Business Association to ensure that shops and eateries do not extend their operations onto pedestrian paths, which could make it difficult for visitors to maintain safe distancing.

