Chinatown lays out hawker feast to draw back crowds

Mr Johnny Tng has been whipping up local favourites like fried carrot cake and Hokkien mee for about 20 years at Chinatown Complex.

The 50-year-old owner of 103 Fried Hokkien Mee at the food centre will be serving fried carrot cake as part of a hawker feast at this year's Hawker Day Out Event.

Groups can enjoy 10 local dishes with coffee and tea. It costs $80 for five people and $150 for 10.

The event, organised by the Chinatown Complex Hawkers' Association (CCHA), will be held from today to Sunday, and on June 10 to 12.

This is the event's second run, after the first in 2020. The Singapore Tourism Board is supporting CCHA with a grant for the event.

At a media preview of the event yesterday, Mr Tng said he decided to participate in the hawker feast, as he hopes it can draw back crowds to Chinatown.

His business had taken a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years, he said.

"Hopefully with this programme, we can have more people coming (back to Chinatown)," he added.

Mr Tan Ming Han, CCHA's vice-president, said that with safe management measures relaxed, it is a good opportunity to promote hawker culture as tourists are returning to Singapore.

Other highlights of the event include a market-to-table tour where participants can taste hawker food prepared using the wet market's daily produce.

It will be conducted by local tour agency Tribe, with a guide leading a two-hour morning tour of the wet market at the basement of Chinatown Complex. The tour costs $150 for four people.

Tribe's head of partnership and business development, Mr Law Yock Song, said it hopes people can experience the wet market charm and authenticity that supermarkets and online grocers cannot replicate.

Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs, who was at the event, said the last two years have been difficult for hawkers, particularly those in the city centre.

"They have been doubly hit," she said, noting the absence of office crowds and tourist arrivals.

Mrs Teo, who is also adviser to the Jalan Besar GRC grassroots organisations of Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng, said this event is to strengthen the hawkers' pace of recovery and let Singapore know that they are back in business.

For more information on the Hawkers Day Out event, visit http://eatshopplay.sg/hawkerday out2022/