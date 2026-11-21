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SINGAPORE – Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang will be in Singapore from Nov 22 to 23 for an annual top-level meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

The two leaders will co-chair the 22nd Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, or JCBC. This is the apex bilateral forum to review existing collaboration and chart future cooperation.

They will also review progress on the three flagship government-to-government projects – the Suzhou Industrial Park, Tianjin Eco-City and Chongqing Connectivity Initiative – and discuss ways to further advance their development, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of Singapore.

The theme for 2026’s JCBC is “Innovating Together for New Opportunities”, reflecting both countries’ commitment to deepening cooperation and exploring new areas of growth for mutual benefit, added PMO.

Gan, who is also Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry, will hold a bilateral meeting with Ding and host him to a welcome lunch on Nov 23. Ding will also call on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The JCBC was launched by then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong and Premier Wen Jiabao in November 2003, and first held in China in 2004.

In December 2025, Gan and Ding co-chaired the JCBC in the south-western Chinese city of Chongqing to mark the 10th anniversary of the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative. Then, 27 deals were signed, spanning sectors from health and food to the digital economy.