China Taiping FunRun to raise $60,000 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE - China Taiping Insurance Singapore aims to raise $60,000 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) through a fundraising run for children from low-income families.

On Sunday (July 28), over 600 people, including three beneficiaries and their family members, took part in the second iteration of the run, which was held in the Marina Bay area.

The China Taiping FunRun 2019 comprised two categories: 5km and 10km, which cost $38 and $45 to participate respectively.

The company will be donating all proceeds collected from the run's registration to STSPMF.

In addition, China Taiping Singapore employees have been encouraged to make a cash donation to the fund, which the company will match dollar-for-dollar.

Minister-counsellor at China's embassy in Singapore Zhong Manying, China Taiping Insurance general manager Yang Yamei, China Enterprises Association Singapore chairman Cheng Jun, Singapore Press Holdings deputy chief executive officer Anthony Tan and STSPMF general manager Tan Bee Heong flagged off the run at 7am.

Mr Yang said: "Children are our greatest assets and they deserve our support to unleash their full potential, especially those from low-income families. I'm humbled by the strong participation of our staff and business partners in supporting our charity drive.

"Together, we can make a difference to the children in need in the community."

Started in 2000 as a community project initiated by The Straits Times, STSPMF provides pocket money for transport, meals and other schooling needs to children from low-income families.

Till date, the fund has disbursed over $68 million and helped over 170,000 children and youths in need.